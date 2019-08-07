Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Orleans Capital Management Corp; Goldentree Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.18 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,080 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 4,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 17.53 million shares traded or 97.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Corporation invested in 0% or 1,685 shares. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,065 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 93,085 shares stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 137,804 shares. Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,016 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ckw Fincl Grp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 525 shares. 3,698 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% or 66,630 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 45,719 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,140 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 14,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 4,596 shares.

