Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Ibm Retirement Fund; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.85 Million Its Holding

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 52,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 151,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 204,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.03M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 248,911 shares to 263,873 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.