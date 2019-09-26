Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Gladius Capital Management Lp; Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $5.17 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.43M market cap company. It closed at $3.36 lastly. It is down 24.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.61 million shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock May Exhibit Further Volatility and Price Weakness – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stop Worrying About the TV Streaming War and Buy The Trade Desk – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 392,254 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 248,968 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 93,987 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles reported 8,919 shares. Birinyi Associates has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,393 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 21,038 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.23% stake. Michigan-based Blue Chip Partners has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 216,406 were reported by Markston Limited Com. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability holds 256,276 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 24.16 million shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 50,854 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,360 shares in its portfolio. Marco Investment has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 35,664 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,760 shares to 1,814 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Put) by 69,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 2.23 million shares to 11.21 million shares, valued at $78.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within The Charles Schwab, STMicroelectronics NV, Secoo Holding, and Diana Shipping inc â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Signing and Drawdown of a US$75 Million Term Loan Facility With BNP Paribas – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase of Purchase Price and Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping stocks bid down – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 28.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.