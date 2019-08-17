Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 277,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 353.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 66,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 577,548 shares to 217,480 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 90,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90M shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.