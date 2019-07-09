Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Atlanta Capital Group; Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Stock Price Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Cut Position by $3.31 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,503 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 2,077 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,813 shares. Strategic Fincl accumulated 42,141 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,712 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Check Cap Mgmt Ca owns 22,189 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 436,961 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Private Wealth owns 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,835 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,742 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Llc holds 1.6% or 35,349 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co owns 8,638 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc has 13,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Management holds 34,696 shares. Savant Cap reported 19,650 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. 8,301 shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 10 the insider WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $60,000. The insider Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blair William And Com Il has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 49,482 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 0.16% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 22.66 million shares. Aperio Group reported 17,177 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 913,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.74% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 35,041 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 461,557 shares. Oakbrook Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited invested in 252,618 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 23,881 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Pnc Group invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Natixis owns 114,644 shares. 145,046 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nuance Moves in a New Direction – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.