Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Addison Capital Company; Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Its Holding by $5.47 Million as Stock Declined

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 607,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01 million, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 1.18M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lindsell Train invested 11.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holderness Invests accumulated 11,531 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Com holds 0.81% or 45,482 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perigon Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpine Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 240,426 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank accumulated 0.75% or 78,780 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa invested in 21,026 shares. Graybill Bartz Ltd invested in 27,061 shares. 31,266 are held by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 96,017 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 1.87% or 71,882 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.16% or 1.08 million shares. Northeast Inv stated it has 280,247 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 83,989 shares to 162,005 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 129,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 17,162 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 34,112 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested 0.06% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 26,163 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.17% or 179,063 shares. Moreover, Community Bankshares Na has 0.03% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 17,171 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 10,853 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 30,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 53,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio.