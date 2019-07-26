Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Addison Capital Company; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 71.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 159,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,908 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 223,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne holds 3.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,665 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects Limited Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 93,894 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,344 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,087 shares. Meritage Port reported 47,918 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 88,500 are owned by Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership. 26,517 were accumulated by Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 16,538 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Puzo Michael J invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 365,911 are held by Factory Mutual. Utah Retirement reported 378,152 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,376 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 3,716 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.72% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Reilly Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mngmt Professionals invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 130,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.09% or 399,266 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 584,720 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 466,718 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company invested in 45,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 39,535 shares to 681,096 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. ( (NYSE:BDN) by 25,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51 million for 24.25 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.