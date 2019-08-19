Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Increased by Intrust Bank Na; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Declined, Sq Advisors Decreased Stake by $138.14 Million

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.12M, down from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.91M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated invested in 0.72% or 57,313 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 150,914 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 805,750 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hall Kathryn A reported 1.44% stake. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.34% or 314,427 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 268,635 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Architects has invested 0.2% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Leisure reported 1.15% stake. 843,137 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com reported 5,227 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 54,000 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 295,989 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 801,348 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.93M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Management Limited Liability Co holds 4.46% or 65,917 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management reported 31,781 shares. Telos Capital Management invested in 40,973 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.15M shares. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,659 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 45,139 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 1.31M shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 1.15% stake. Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership has 70,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd owns 155,730 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc owns 2.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 478,494 shares. Vontobel Asset accumulated 2.05 million shares or 1.88% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management holds 60,678 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio.

