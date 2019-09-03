Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Increased by Financial Advantage Inc; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares to 96,205 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,825 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Moves to Beef Up Its Theme Parks – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Disney (DIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

