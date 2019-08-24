Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $2.53 Million as Stock Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 16,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 63,551 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, down from 80,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 181,186 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 05/04/2018 – JLL crowns innovation champions in 15th annual Da Vinci awards; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 32,228 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 151,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 8,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 399,578 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.03% or 730,107 shares. 849 were reported by Huntington Comml Bank. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 21,406 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 110,565 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 83,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Communications Il accumulated 10,671 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,623 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $105.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 158,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11M shares, and has risen its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD).

