Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Oakworth Capital Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Raised as Stock Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 6.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 660,830 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension reported 177,892 shares. Mrj Capital invested in 16,400 shares. 13,289 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 14,007 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Benedict Fin Advsrs has 3,714 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 3,879 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt stated it has 2,831 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Choate Inv Advsrs reported 4,862 shares stake. Piedmont Inv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 2.26% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 32,532 shares. Central Commercial Bank & holds 0.7% or 17,714 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation accumulated 2,830 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.21% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Welch Gp Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 11,929 shares to 404,818 shares, valued at $61.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 11,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,471 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

