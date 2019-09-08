Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Upped Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company's stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares to 73,446 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,800 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 174,864 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 31,098 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management holds 1,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 11,341 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Foster Motley holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,256 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland holds 0.12% or 10,063 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca holds 2.31% or 22,375 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 19,071 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent reported 5,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 130,978 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd accumulated 1.63% or 204,445 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,810 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 452,074 shares. Cibc World has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Madison Inv Holdings has 49,872 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,946 shares stake. First Foundation stated it has 46,511 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagle Ridge Investment invested 1.53% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 54 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 122,280 shares. Cambridge stated it has 1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Capital Intll Invsts has 983,734 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 29,042 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 7,128 shares to 320,867 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

