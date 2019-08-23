Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd; Silchester International Investors Llp Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Increased by $4.71 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 462,735 shares traded or 36.71% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $54.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

