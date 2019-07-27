Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd; Farmstead Capital Management Lifted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $6.80 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 5.88 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 802 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 21,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 98,922 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 4,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation stated it has 189,825 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 19,466 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,447 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 2,494 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.67 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Addison Cap stated it has 48,059 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.23% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 71,146 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.