Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Eaton Vance Management; Suncoast Equity Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $14.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 111,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 264,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.38 million, up from 153,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 5.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6.72M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937.57M, up from 5.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $488.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability invested in 44,301 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,766 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Invest Mngmt holds 3.38% or 32,567 shares. Nfc Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 2,062 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Hldgs Group invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fundsmith Llp holds 8.5% or 12.17 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc holds 3,631 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 78,197 shares. Moreover, Amarillo Bank & Trust has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 59,127 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. 2,510 were reported by Horrell Mngmt. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 5.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 47,812 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 57,770 shares to 35,925 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 623,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,797 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Investments Llc stated it has 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl Inc has 13,996 shares. 105,119 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne. Mcmillion Cap reported 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.02 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 23,611 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.12 million shares. First Trust National Bank & Trust Ltd has invested 8.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Limited Liability Corporation owns 87,784 shares. Oregon-based Becker Management has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Meritage Management has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,875 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).