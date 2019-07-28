Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Bellecapital International Ltd; First Hawaiian Bank Has Raised Ao Smith (AOS) Holding

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,877 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Dana Paul R sold $239,400. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 was sold by JONES PAUL W.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,018 shares to 87 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 70,392 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 30,850 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Newfocus Grp Ltd Liability reported 1.63% stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,775 shares. 537 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated. Clean Yield Group owns 888 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cambridge Inv Incorporated holds 10,522 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.3% or 755,457 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.37% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kistler holds 360 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 1.23M shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.88% or 58,991 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 81,705 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 23,988 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.37% stake. Leuthold has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 7,404 shares. 94,662 are held by Hendershot Investments. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,102 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 66,787 shares. First City Cap Mngmt has 4,264 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 75,898 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 832,842 shares. First Dallas has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argent Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 2,990 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,846 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.