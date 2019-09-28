Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Act Ii Management Lp; Senator Investment Group LP Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $85.89 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Facebook’s Actions to Implement Honest Ads Act; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 22,897 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Timessquare Capital Limited Com accumulated 40,790 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 125,773 shares. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,359 shares. Fca Tx holds 9,801 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 27,145 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited reported 211,201 shares stake. Peoples Finance Services reported 10,276 shares stake. R G Niederhoffer Incorporated holds 3.65% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Lc reported 6,918 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life invested in 61,299 shares. Estabrook Mngmt owns 26,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated accumulated 34,545 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,310 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyft Inc by 210,000 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $131.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

