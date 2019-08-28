Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Upped by Seaward Management Limited Partnership; Kinder Morgan Del (Put) (KMI) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) (KMI) by 83.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 269,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8.80M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO - RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney's $66bn deal to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch's Bid for Sky; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney's Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney's content plans and video games; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV's Roseanne hours after star's racist 'ape' tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,471 shares to 59,489 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,662 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,128 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).