Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Upped by American Money Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wealth Architects Has Cut Holding by $309,114

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,351 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,277 are owned by Fairfield Bush & Communications. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,771 shares. 16,882 were reported by Montecito Bank And. Sprucegrove Invest Management Limited reported 229,500 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.43% stake. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 438,341 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assocs Inc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,569 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 4,685 shares. Strategic Service Inc has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,141 shares. Moreover, Dillon And Associates has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,705 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Street holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74.77M shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 233,731 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.