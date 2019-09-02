Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Upped by Addenda Capital Inc; Fmr Has Upped Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $163.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 913,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35B, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,208 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 64,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 28,775 shares to 607,296 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ranger Energy Svcs Inc by 51,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,561 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.06 million shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.16% or 4,171 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.56% or 69,716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lmr Llp stated it has 3,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.13% or 38,245 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com owns 66 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has 1,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 1,625 shares stake. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 37,354 shares. Conning invested in 0.02% or 3,123 shares. Fort Lp holds 3 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 136,730 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares to 31,573 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.