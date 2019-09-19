Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; As Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Market Value Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Its Position by $775,314

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94M, up from 103,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 531,251 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 71,917 shares to 8,564 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,145 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.