Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Raised by Salient Trust Company Lta; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 341,168 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 691,677 shares to 757,177 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

