Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Lifted by Centurylink Investment Management Company; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake Lifted by Bb&T Securities Llc

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 3,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 35,916 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 32,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 48,730 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 181.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 268,642 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares to 39,743 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,984 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 2.33 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. 70,317 were accumulated by Waratah Cap Advsrs. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,753 shares. Victory Management owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 176,624 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 1.46% or 273,212 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 16.25 million shares. Ledyard Comml Bank owns 17,632 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 102,920 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. 9,570 were reported by Oakworth. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,965 shares. 43,070 were reported by Coastline Com. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 1.63% or 36,495 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division owns 25,348 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Mngmt holds 11,606 shares. Orrstown Ser holds 1,238 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 111,435 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 26,980 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.51 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Edgepoint Investment Gru Inc holds 7.86% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 8.21M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc Mkts accumulated 3,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.24% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.16% stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has 3,753 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

