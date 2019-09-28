Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Increased by Kemper Master Retirement Trust; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $484,128

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 6,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 102,919 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 109,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) by 11,394 shares to 24,819 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 5,230 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,250 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communications owns 54,513 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Management Inc accumulated 5,495 shares. Marco Invest Llc owns 80,338 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,124 shares. Sanders Cap Lc reported 621,733 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 270,345 shares. 24,420 are held by Summit Wealth Limited Liability. Family Firm invested in 0.11% or 4,167 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Security has 1.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,494 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,068 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners accumulated 51,988 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of AbbVie’s Mavyret – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FDA approves AbbVie’s (ABBV) treatment for adults and children with HCV and compensated cirrhosis that shortens duration of treatment to eight weeks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.