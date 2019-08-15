Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Increased by First Personal Financial Services; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Lowered Holding

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 947,783 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 979,995 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pggm owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.83 million shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lesa Sroufe invested in 2,306 shares. The Maryland-based Founders Securities Lc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 798,597 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 823,554 shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 0.16% or 33,459 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,753 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,243 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.33% or 42,801 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc owns 13,530 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc has 22,010 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 52,001 shares. Pdts Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 94,975 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 31 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 329,654 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited, Us-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 162 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 16,445 shares. Salem Counselors owns 0.14% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 11,075 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 1.30 million shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.59% or 322,867 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 0.03% or 219 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions I by 226,000 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 451,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.