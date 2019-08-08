Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Boosted by Marsico Capital Management Llc; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Motco Has Raised Stake

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 58451.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 57,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 57,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 6.75M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2749.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.60M, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 12.85M shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares to 55,234 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 61,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Fin Corporation In reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westfield Capital Mngmt Co LP holds 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 2.97M shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc invested in 46,510 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 0.18% or 2.29M shares. Peoples Fincl owns 2,768 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & Inc reported 341,344 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hwg LP owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conning Incorporated stated it has 594,182 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,058 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 96,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.89M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6.15M shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,720 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc owns 43,782 shares. Girard Partners has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lifeplan Fincl Group has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 93,894 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc holds 1.27% or 18,259 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company reported 19,802 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank reported 1.28% stake. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ims Cap Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 2,609 shares. Allstate holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 162,926 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 41,118 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Berkley W R has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,078 shares. Armstrong Henry H owns 9,305 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 197,554 shares to 222,451 shares, valued at $66.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 31,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,101 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

