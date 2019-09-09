Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Stake; Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Its Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.82. About 4.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 729,563 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm accumulated 8,587 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 241,172 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 12.77M are held by Vanguard Group. Stephens Inc Ar reported 9,838 shares stake. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 440,868 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Limited Company has 0.32% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gradient Invs Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 355,054 shares. 5,500 are held by Oakbrook Lc. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 83,180 shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Envestnet Asset Management reported 5,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 49,600 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sky Investment Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca reported 2,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,367 shares. Capital World Invsts reported 3.41 million shares stake. 181,244 are held by Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group invested in 1.42 million shares. 14,394 are owned by Somerset Gp. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5,776 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Casualty holds 1.82% or 20,000 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc owns 99,592 shares. First Financial Bank Trust owns 6,880 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. 40,273 are owned by North Star Mgmt. Lipe Dalton accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein reported 1.13M shares or 8.73% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,104 shares.