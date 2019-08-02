Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Marsico Capital Management Has Increased by $124.05 Million Its Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 67,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 72,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2749.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.60 million, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 22,704 shares to 60,606 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 37,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,632 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 338,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,040 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” with publication date: March 25, 2019.