Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While King Luther Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Stantec (STN) Stock Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $6.79 Million Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 295,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.42M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 3,258 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 81,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,496 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.65M, up from 824,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $145.69. About 2.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 245,158 shares to 749,961 shares, valued at $57.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.18M for 13.52 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,438 shares to 504,582 shares, valued at $65.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.