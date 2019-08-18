Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Holding by $44.43 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $749,294; Share Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 332.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 400,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 520,528 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, up from 120,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares to 45,528 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study – Business Wire" on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Will E*TRADE Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:ETFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Evercore (EVR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Rallies 3.19% – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 175,777 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $65.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,327 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).