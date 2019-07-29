Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increased Stake by $7.92 Million; Community Financial Services Group Increased Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.51 Million as Market Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,967 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Advisory Service Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boltwood Cap Mgmt reported 22,879 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.32% or 15,342 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 19,230 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management Lc reported 932,727 shares. Sei Invs invested in 308,872 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 249,126 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Edgewood Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,600 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.