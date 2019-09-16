Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Corvex Management LP Cut by $25.94 Million Its Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 186,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 236,502 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.03 million, down from 423,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, down from 58,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares to 269,614 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Todd Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,388 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutter & Brokerage owns 23,749 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 2,105 were reported by Wooster Corthell Wealth. Moreover, Financial Advisory Serv Inc has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roffman Miller Pa has 3.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mycio Wealth Prns has 55,022 shares. 1.12M are held by Raymond James Fin Svcs. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 2.22% or 137,760 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 2.36 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Corporation reported 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cabot holds 0.33% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Advisors Llc holds 2.44% or 95,053 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.