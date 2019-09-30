Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Holding; Vision Capital Management Trimmed Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Valuation Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, down from 52,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 155,793 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76 million, up from 151,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $50.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% or 13,009 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 146.98 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc reported 1.95% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.51% or 10,700 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 32,964 shares. Dsm Ltd Liability Com holds 2.55 million shares. Security National Tru Company reported 24,780 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,241 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Btr Cap has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% or 1.49 million shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 1.10 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

