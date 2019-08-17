Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Ar Asset Management Has Raised Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, down from 126,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 141,600 shares to 348,600 shares, valued at $44.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.