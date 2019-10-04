Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position; New England Private Wealth Advisors Increased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 2.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 2.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust reported 109,035 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.21% or 54,754 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.19% or 3,865 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Co reported 5,906 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Pinnacle has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability reported 9 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated reported 9,305 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Trust owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,984 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 3,271 shares.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,700 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “A Wall Street analyst explains why 10 million Disney Plus subscribers is the magic number that could supercharge the company’s stock (DIS) – Business Insider” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock May Have a Secret Weapon in the Streaming Wars – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley More Bullish On Disney On Expected Streaming Subscription Growth – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.