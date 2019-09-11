Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted by $27.17 Million Its Position; As Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kempner Capital Management Trimmed by $2.48 Million Its Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 244,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 648,732 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.03 million, up from 403,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 1.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 1.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.08 million were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.4% or 685,813 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 2.74 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,344 shares. North Star Invest holds 40,273 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management holds 1,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Securities invested in 0.25% or 6,585 shares. 198 were reported by Mgmt. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.08% or 3.05M shares. Kempen Nv owns 21,503 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability reported 964 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 93,894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 849,926 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 34,584 shares. Dodge Cox reported 5,500 shares. Blume Capital Management invested in 3,220 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 70,913 are owned by Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whitnell And has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 11.72 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 2.1% or 144,401 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maryland Mngmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 187,985 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blackrock holds 311.72M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Tradition Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.