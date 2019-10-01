Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $2.11 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Holding Has Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 15,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 439,472 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.37 million, up from 424,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 1.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 19,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.35M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 435,363 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 18.52M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 1.45% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 190,346 shares. 13,946 are held by Strategic Financial Services. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has 1.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mckinley Mngmt Delaware holds 1,870 shares. 1,321 are held by Essex Financial Incorporated. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department holds 1,500 shares. South State has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,410 shares. 16,337 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. 5,094 are owned by Hm Payson And. Eastern State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,198 shares to 44,102 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 45,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,895 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

