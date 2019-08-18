Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Its Stake; Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM) as Stock Price Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 71,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 67,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 8,961 shares to 62,129 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 4,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,728 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

