Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $877,229; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 2.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 2.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Commerce L L C invested in 247,138 shares or 0.15% of the stock. New England Invest Retirement Gru holds 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,962 shares. Condor Capital Management has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,136 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Mngmt holds 0.13% or 6,179 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 72,751 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership reported 2,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemar Cap Mngmt holds 2.72% or 66,729 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 1.58% or 13,120 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,131 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 365,911 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 51,817 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 4.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.04M shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Becker Cap Management holds 0.02% or 3,484 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 399,276 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 0.46% or 3.56M shares. Cypress Cap Gp reported 106,853 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 10,274 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Selkirk Limited Liability Corp has 3.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,000 shares. Comm Bancshares owns 613,768 shares. 46,525 are held by Ipswich Mgmt. American Research Mgmt Com stated it has 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,025 shares. New England Management Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.42 million shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,857 shares to 42,829 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.