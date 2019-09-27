Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Middleton & Co Has Upped Holding by $391,980; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Raised Its Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 1,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 430,971 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 4.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srs Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 3.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.18M shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,433 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 15,555 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 126,335 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 92,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Mngmt Inc owns 85,695 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 495,867 were reported by Davenport & Communication Lc. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 56,112 shares. Moreover, Ami Mngmt Inc has 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Ca holds 3.98% or 1.14M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,180 shares to 154,788 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,443 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer: Disney, Salesforce ‘Were Wrong’ For Not Buying Twitter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 172,327 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Glob. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 6,655 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company. Agf Invests invested in 1,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 5% or 2.22 million shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Llc stated it has 1,278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hikari Limited invested in 0.65% or 23,970 shares. S R Schill & Assoc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,063 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 1.14% stake. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Glob Sas holds 1.04 million shares or 5.72% of its portfolio. 2,235 were accumulated by Notis. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company invested 3.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Capital Invest Limited Liability has 2,146 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BD – Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.