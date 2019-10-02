Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Jag Capital Management Cut by $3.25 Million Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined While Altfest L J & Company Boosted Stake

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 129.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 24,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,652 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 18,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 8.15M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 28,859 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd. Accuvest Glob Advsr accumulated 0.38% or 14,486 shares. Axa owns 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.46M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 348,282 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,448 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 11,636 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Martin Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 232,069 shares. Fosun Int invested in 0.25% or 83,000 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication has 1.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 649,538 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 146,975 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 2.20 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 17,286 shares to 7,070 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 25,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,580 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88,488 shares to 119,243 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 115,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl Corp (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.