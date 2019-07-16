Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted Holding by $966,255; Bank Hapoalim Bm Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,467 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 32,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares to 19,942 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,126 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Co has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 229,536 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Regentatlantic has 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 202,932 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,448 shares or 4.9% of the stock. Btc Capital Mngmt, Iowa-based fund reported 75,103 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 1.28% or 66,792 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 3.4% or 359,039 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 67,926 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. 20,480 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life. Mercer Advisers owns 41,572 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First City Cap Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Invest Management reported 117,113 shares. Hamel Associates accumulated 0.78% or 15,687 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capstone invested in 0.08% or 4,004 shares. Nottingham Incorporated reported 2,440 shares. Leonard Green Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens Cap Management LP owns 52,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Ri has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,174 shares. Srs Investment Management accumulated 1.18 million shares or 2.95% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 5,189 shares. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 20,915 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Delphi Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,946 shares. Rdl, Virginia-based fund reported 14,461 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.