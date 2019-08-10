Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Upped Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 71,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 8.97 million shares traded or 1277.38% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Limited Liability Company holds 29,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 13,289 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 202 shares stake. Huber Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 550,012 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 4,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Lc holds 93,047 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.38 million shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 82,976 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 14,755 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 25,077 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 38,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 459,325 were accumulated by Private Management Grp. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 37,209 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement With Lockheed Martin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2017, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Is Bound To Fly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 663,100 shares to 789,900 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,042 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).