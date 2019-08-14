Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Commerce Bank Has Cut Metlife (MET) Holding by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 30,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 74,278 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.35M shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Mngmt Lc owns 175,000 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital Int Limited owns 9,713 shares. 2,800 are owned by Quantres Asset. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap stated it has 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake. Segantii Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 149,955 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.83% or 601,513 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited holds 3.34% or 54,129 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 280,247 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 61,305 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 948 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc accumulated 19,992 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 22,837 shares to 286,959 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,356 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,320 shares to 44,034 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).