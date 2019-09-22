Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Upped by Bruni J V & Company; Kimberly (KMB) Holder World Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $366,282

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,426 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.42 million shares traded or 42.14% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital accumulated 109,750 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 33,536 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 1.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa invested in 0.69% or 59,942 shares. Osterweis Cap owns 1,661 shares. Moreover, Hm Capital Limited Company has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advsr holds 4,780 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,838 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.78% or 40,320 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.72 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 0.13% or 13,037 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 104,198 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 118,404 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Hexavest invested in 911,399 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,549 shares to 823,111 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).