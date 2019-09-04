Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 702,233 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 1.79M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 83,583 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clark Cap Grp accumulated 6,853 shares. Markel Corp invested in 1.81M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 176,155 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 76,131 shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc has 18,200 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.25M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.26% or 5,189 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication stated it has 23,518 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Company accumulated 146,781 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Cincinnati Insur Com invested in 1.17% or 375,000 shares. Chilton Investment Communication Limited reported 635,828 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca owns 67,478 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.08 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 123,686 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 414,823 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 4,254 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,473 shares stake. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability reported 44,980 shares stake. Murphy Mgmt owns 7,091 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,415 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,290 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tdam Usa holds 1.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 212,354 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paw Capital invested in 7,500 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management reported 3,144 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.56% or 55,917 shares in its portfolio.

