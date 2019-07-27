Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Raised by Commerce Bank; Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake by $17.11 Million; Share Price Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 940,182 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 4,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60 million, up from 306,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 266,105 shares to 421,516 shares, valued at $22.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 422,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com stated it has 4.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Inv Advisors owns 17,333 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. Northcoast Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 2,082 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd has 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Css Lc Il holds 90,067 shares. Luxor Cap Group Limited Partnership owns 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 238,788 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va reported 3.02% stake. Boston Rech & Mngmt owns 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,495 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 55,196 shares. Axa has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp reported 14,682 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.