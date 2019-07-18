Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Sather Financial Group Inc; Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550 as Shares Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 199,882 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 59.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 840,654 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 101,152 shares. Barclays Public holds 0% or 22,514 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Loomis Sayles LP holds 220,787 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Management holds 1.03% or 122,050 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 14,100 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,787 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 10,070 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Mngmt stated it has 19,095 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Principal Financial owns 175,700 shares. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,277 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,732 shares. 1,394 were accumulated by Captrust.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Chip Stocks That Can Take the Heat from China – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Semiconductor Demand Uncertain, KeyBanc Presents Stock Ideas – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate 10% Gains Ahead For FTXL – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $36.28 million activity. The insider Hsing Michael sold 72,851 shares worth $9.52M. $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice. $111,026 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Blegen Theodore on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,703 shares to 11,738 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,184 shares to 73,493 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,774 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.73% or 128,532 shares. 189,554 were reported by Eagle Ltd Liability. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 75 shares. First National Tru accumulated 78,080 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru reported 32,397 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,527 shares. Somerset Tru holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 4,915 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 34,863 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested in 1.74% or 23,287 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.67% or 14,698 shares. Halcyon Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 207,310 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hgk Asset owns 63,548 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 18,170 shares or 0.23% of the stock.