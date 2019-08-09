Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Ibm Retirement Fund; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted by $377,832 Its Stake

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $179.33. About 3.04 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares to 56,825 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.4% stake. Massachusetts Services Ma has 1.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 1.00M shares. Strs Ohio has 1.62 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru Co accumulated 23,739 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% or 24,458 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 19,228 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 53,069 shares. Crestwood Advisors Lc reported 221,019 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 92,400 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com reported 4,740 shares. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Chester Capital Advisors Incorporated reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.67% or 358,139 shares.