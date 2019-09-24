Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Cls Investments Llc; At&T (T) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 13,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 146,323 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 132,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,047 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 19,824 shares to 3,038 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,485 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 71,955 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Firm Inc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lsv Asset has 19.84M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 351,407 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 8.23 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 939,326 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nexus Invest has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,000 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 14,910 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 42,806 shares. Verus Prtn has 14,358 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvm Cap Management Mi invested 3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.89 million were reported by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co. Tctc Lc reported 48,236 shares. Coho Prns holds 3,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prns Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 100,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23.85 million shares. Mathes holds 0.49% or 6,650 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management holds 146,170 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 351,705 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability accumulated 2.78% or 331,887 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,753 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blue Edge stated it has 2,677 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 5.26 million shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 3,250 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 21,934 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Com Of Vermont owns 149,235 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 6,532 shares to 220,327 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWP) by 81,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.